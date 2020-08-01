LUBBOCK, Texas — In a huge game, billed as a defensive battle, Baylor got a huge win and moved to 2-0 in conference play.

No. 4 Baylor beat No. 22 Texas Tech 57-52 at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock on Tuesday.

Davion Mitchell was the only Bear to score in double-figures, with 14 points. Freddie Gillespie and Mark Vital were huge on the Baylor glass, with 10 and 13 rebounds, respectively.

The Red Raiders notoriously intense defense forced Baylor into 20 turnovers during the game, a mark which makes BU's win more impressive.

For Tech, Jahmi'us Ramsey scored 20 and Kyler Edwards added 10 points. The Red Raiders turned the ball over 13 times, but shot just 37% from the floor, shy of BU's 43.1%

Next, the Bears head to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. Tip at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence is set for Noon on CBS.

Tech will next be in another defensive battle, when it travels to No. 17 West Virginia. That tip time is Saturday at 5 p.m.