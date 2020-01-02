WACO, Texas — A men's basketball school record may get broken Saturday, for Baylor University.

The top-ranked Bears host TCU in the Big 12 conference showdown at 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

Baylor is riding a school-record-tying 17-game win streak into the game, not having lost since Nov. 8th (67-64 against Washington) in the second game of the season.

The Bears are 18-1 overall, 7-0 in conference play. It's their best conference start since 1948, when the Bears started Southwest Conference play 10-0.

Meanwhile, TCU enters the game in a three-way tie for third in the conference standings with Texas Tech and West Virginia. But, TCU is just 1-3 in road games this season, with the lone win coming Jan. 7th at Kansas State.

As the Bears are the top-ranked team in the AP poll for back-to-back weeks for the first time, they're confident they can get one more league win and continue that streak to three weeks while setting a school record.

