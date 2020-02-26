WACO, Texas — For the first time since the Big 12 Conference started playing in 1996, the Baylor Bears will have a top-two seed in the conference tournament.

No. two Baylor beat Kansas State 85-66 inside the Ferrell Center in Waco on Tuesday.

The Bears finished third in the Big 12 twice, most recently in 2017. This accomplishment comes after a four-game lead on third-place Texas Tech with three games to play.

Baylor's three remaining games are at TCU on Saturday, senior night Monday against Texas Tech and at West Virginia the following Saturday.

Tip-off in Fort Worth is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

