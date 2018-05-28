Baylor baseball secured an automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA Division I Championship after winning their first-ever Big 12 Championship Title. On Monday, the NCAA announced the Bears earned a No. 2 seed in the Stanford Regional in Palo Alto, California.

The Bears’ record is 36-19 and will make back-to-back trips to a regional for the first time since a stretch of four consecutive appearances between 2009-2012. The Bears have won 22 of their last 25 games, including six in a row. This is the 20th regional selection in program history.

Baylor will open against No. 3 seed Cal State Fullerton Friday at 4 p.m. CT on ESPN3 at Sunken Diamond. Depending on the result of the first game, the Bears will face either the winner or loser of the No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 4 Wright State matchup in the regional.

The Bears are 43-41 all-time in the NCAA Championship, 36-28 in regionals, 22-14 in neutral regional games and 4-11 in away regional contests. They have not played any of the four opponents in the Stanford Regional in 2018.

