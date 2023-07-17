Bears to face perennial power Duke at Madison Square Garden

Baylor's men's basketball program announced it will face one of the sport's most iconic programs in the coming season.

Example video title will go here for this video

WACO, Texas — For the first time since the 2010 Elite Eight, Baylor will face perennial power Duke on the hardwood.

Monday, the two schools announced a non-conference matchup to be played Dec. 20 of this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Bears and Blue Devils have only faced off once, the 2010 Elite Eight in Houston, Baylor's first Elite Eight following Scott Drew's hiring in 2003 and en route to Duke's national championship that season.

The game will be Baylor's seventh at the iconic arena, but its first since a 70-50 loss to South Carolina in the 2017 Sweet 16.

Although the full non-conference schedule has not yet been released, this is the second NYC trip to be announced. The known 2023-24 non-conference schedule, as currently released, is below:

Nov. 7: season opener vs. Auburn at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Nov. 22-24: NIT Season Tip-off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Dec. 5: Big East/Big 12 Battle vs. Seton Hall at home

Dec. 20: vs. Duke at Madison Square Garden in New York

Tip time and broadcast information for this matchup will be announced closer to the season.