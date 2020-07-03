MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Baylor needed a win and a Kansas loss to clinch a share of its first conference championship in 70 years, but it was not to be.

No. 4 Baylor lost its regular-season finale 76-64 to West Virginia inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday. Baylor finishes second in the Big 12 Conference, its best finish since the conference began playing in 1996-97.

The Bears finish the regular season 26-4 and 15-3 in Big 12 play.

Baylor ends the season having lost on three consecutive Saturday's (vs. Kansas, at TCU, at West Virginia). The Bears failed to reach double-digit road wins for the first time since 1946, falling to 9-2 on the road.

Jared Butler led the way for the Bears with 21 and Davion Mitchell added 15. The Bears shot just 22% from 3-point range in the loss to West Virginia's 36%.

Baylor also struggled, again, from the Free Throw line, shooting 59% from the stripe. All this came after the Bears raced out to a 9-0 lead just 4-1/2 minutes in.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. led WVU with 18 and Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 for the Mountaineers.

The loss guarantees Kansas the outright Big 12 regular-season championship and No. 1-seed in the conference tournament.

The Bears now turn their attention toward the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Baylor will open Big 12 Tournament action Thursday at 6:03 p.m. against the winner of Wednesday's late game.

The bracket will be announced later Saturday.

