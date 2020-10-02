WACO, Texas — After a game of firsts for Baylor, it's back on the road in another quick turnaround.

The top-ranked Bears head to Austin to face Texas inside the Frank Erwin Center at 8 p.m. Monday, their third Saturday-Monday turnaround this season.

Baylor is tied for its program-best start to conference play with the 1948 team at 10-0. A win would break that record and extend its program-record 20-game win streak.

It's the Big 12's best start in conference play since Texas started 11-0 in 2011.

The Bears, 21-1 overall, remain undefeated in the continental United States and haven't lost since Nov. 8th against Washington.

Texas, meanwhile, had a double-digit lead on Texas Tech at home Saturday before the Red Raiders pulled it out, dropping the Longhorns to 14-9 overall and 4-6 in Big 12 play.

After Saturday's win, Baylor forward Freddie Gillespie admitted the Bears are in for another physical test, as Texas played physically when these teams played Jan. 4th in Waco to open conference play.

Jericho Sims led the Longhorns with 13 points against Baylor earlier this season but is coming off a 2-point outing against Tech. Fellow Minnesota native Gillespie was highly complimentary of the junior.

"He's one of the under-rated big men in the league," Gillespie said.

When the NCAA released its initial Top 16 teams Saturday morning, Baylor was its top overall seed and placed in the Houston Regional.

Another road win would be the Bears' seventh this season and move them to 11-1 away from the Ferrell Center, furthering Baylor's No. 1-seed resume for March.

RELATED: Lady Bears win in Manhattan, keep two-game lead in Big 12

RELATED: 14 Baylor baseball players suspended due to hazing incident

RELATED: Smith's double-double leads Lady Bears in record-setting rout

RELATED: Aranda signs 5 on first National Signing Day at Baylor

RELATED: #NSD20: Central Texas athletes sign on National Signing Day