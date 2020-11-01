LAWRENCE, Kan. — For the first time in program history, the Baylor Bears won a men's basketball game inside Allen Fieldhouse.

No. 4 Baylor beat No. 3 Kansas, 67-55, Saturday for the program's first win in Lawrence and first road win against a team ranked in the AP Top 5.

Jared Butler scored 22 points in the win, with MaCio Teague adding 16 and Freddie Gillespie adding 13.

The Bears led 37-24 at the half, but the Jayhawks went on an 8-0 run stopped by an alley-oop to Gillespie on an inbound.

Davion Mitchell, who's been so important for Baylor all season, added 10 points as well.

The Bears next host Iowa State at the Ferrell Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

