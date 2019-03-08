WACO, Texas — Baylor held its first practice of the 2019 season Friday.

The Bears enter the fall with expectations the highest they've been since Matt Rhule arrived as head coach from Temple at the end of 2016.

"We're just more whole at a lot of positions," Rhule said. "These guys have talent. We have some areas where we have to figure out if we're talented enough, but I like the group that we have."

Charlie Brewer will be under center when Baylor opens the season against Stephen F. Austin on the 31st, the first time Rhule has known his QB1 entering fall camp since arriving in Waco.

Brewer is coming off a sophomore season in which he threw for 3,019 yards and 19 touchdowns on nine interceptions.

All-in-all, Brewer has thrown 4,581 yards, 13 TD's and 30 INT's in 21 games at Baylor.

"I have to get better at a lot of things before that first game," Brewer said after Friday's first practice. "The good thing is I have a whole fall camp to do that."

The offensive line is an interesting spot on the Bears' roster in 2019.

After a season in which the line was almost like a revolving door due to injuries, Friday, Rhule said he feels like there are as many as eight guys, "who could play," and that it would be extremely competitive to see who is up front Aug. 31.

"I see that kind of competition as a positive, really," Brewer said.

On defense, the Bears are moving their Nickel defense, used around 30-40 percent of the time in 2018, to their base defense.

The move comes after Baylor gave up 26 plays of 40+ yards, which ranked worst among Power Five teams and third-worst in all of FBS in 2018.

"People have been stopping the run game with that," Rhule said. "It just comes down to whether you've got good players."

So far, the players like the shift in Baylor's base defense. Senior defensive end James Lockhart said Friday the move "looks good."

"We didn't do a whole lot of team today, but going off the spring, it looked really, really good," Lockhart said. "We've got really good linebackers, in my opinion, and those guys fly around."

Health-wise, Rhule said six players are injured, five of which will return to the program.

KCEN

Freshman Tyrone Brown's foot injury stems from his career at Beaumont United HS. Williams is still around the program, in a student coach-type role.

Rhule also said Marje Smith, who would've been entering his sophomore season, left the program.

Baylor opens the 2019 season against Stephen F. Austin at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at McLane Stadium in Waco.