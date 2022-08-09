Bears release 2022-23 non-conference schedule

The schedule opens Nov. 7 and is headlined by a Dec. 2 game against Gonzaga.

WACO, Texas — Almost three months before the season officially tips off, Baylor has released its non-conference schedule.

Scott Drew's men's program returns as the two-time reigning Big 12 regular-season champion and off its second-straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears will play 13 non-conference games in the 2022-23 season, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The headlining matchups include Nov. 29th at Marquette, Dec. 2nd against Gonzaga and Jan. 28th against Arkansas.

The full schedule is below:

Mon. Nov. 7 - vs. Mississippi Valley State - 11 a.m. C.T. on ESPN+

Fri. Nov. 11 - vs. Norfolk State - 7 p.m. C.T. on ESPN+

Mon. Nov. 14 - vs. Northern Colorado - 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Fri. Nov. 18 - vs. Virginia at Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas - 6 p.m. C.T. on ESPN2

Sun. Nov. 20 - vs. Illinois OR UCLA at Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas - 2 p.m. OR 4 p.m. C.T. on ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

Wed. Nov. 23 - vs. McNeese - 3 p.m. C.T. on ESPN+

Tues. Nov. 29 - at Marquette in Big 12-Big East Battle - TBD

Fri. Dec. 2 - vs. Gonzaga in Sioux Falls, S.D. - TBD

Tues. Dec. 6 - vs. Tarleton - 7 p.m. C.T. on ESPN+

Sun. Dec. 18 - vs. Washington State in Dallas - 9 p.m. C.T. on ESPN or ESPN2

Tues. Dec 20 - vs. Alcorn State - 7 p.m. C.T. on ESPN+

Wed. Dec. 28 - vs. Nicholls - 7 p.m. C.T. on ESPN+

Sat. Jan. 28 - vs. Arkansas in Big 12-SEC Challenge - TBD on ESPN or ESPN2 or ESPNU

The Big 12 Conference Tournament runs March 8 to March 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.