WACO, Texas — For the fifth time this season, Baylor did not drop a set in a volleyball match.

No. 5 Baylor swept Tennessee (25-18, 25-17, 25-16) in the finale of the Baylor Invitational on Saturday. The Bears broke the all-time attendance record for the third straight year, as 3,878 fans were on-hand at the Ferrell Center.

"I felt like I was getting ready to get on an airplane and take off at the start of the game," Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. "We’ve said it all the time, but we’re a family here. And a great family knows how to multiply the joy.

"So, when you can make some great plays and play good volleyball and you get to multiply that by almost 4,000 people out there, it’s just exponentially exciting and fun."

The Bears cut their errors in half, committing just 10 compared to 19 in Thursday's win 3-1 win over Houston.

Yossiana Pressley led Baylor with 12 kills. Shelly Stafford followed with eight and Marieke Van der Mark with six.

Hannah Lockin led the Bears in three categories: aces (3), assists (26) and digs (13) in Saturday's win.

"We served much, much better, obviously, because more were in but more were tougher," Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. "Hannah Lockin just did a great job managing the offense. To hit .333 against a good team like that is what we need to do, and I just feel her decision-making is a testament to what Coach (Sam) Erger is doing in training her. She’s just matured so much."

It doesn't get easier, from here. In a true two-match test, Baylor will host No. 21 Missouri and No. 18 Hawaii in the Baylor Classic. The Bears face Missouri at 6 p.m. Friday and Hawaii at 2 p.m. Sunday.