NORMAN, Okla. — The Big 12 Conference's longest men's basketball win streak now lives in Waco, Texas.

The top-ranked Baylor Bears beat Oklahoma, 65-54, inside the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Bears have now won 23 straight games, breaking the record of 22 which Kansas set in 1996-97. That Jayhawk team had four future NBA players, including Paul Pierce.

Baylor's lone loss came Nov. 8th to Washington, 67-64, in a game played in Anchorage, Alaska. The BU win streak started with a 72-63 home win over Texas State on Nov. 15th.

The Bears are 24-1 overall, 13-0 in Big 12 play and maintain a one-game lead on second-place Kansas in the conference standings.

Baylor next hosts those same Jayhawks at 11 a.m. Saturday inside the Ferrell Center in Waco. ESPN's College Gameday will be live from the Ferrell Center from 10 a.m. until tip-off, just the second time the marquee college basketball pregame show has been to Waco.

Baylor has never won a regular-season or tournament championship as a member of the Big 12 Conference. The Bears have now been the nation's top-ranked team for five consecutive weeks.

