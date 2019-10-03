WACO, Texas — Nebraska carried a no-hitter into the 9th during a pitchers' duel in Waco.

No. 21 Baylor (9-4 overall) fell to the Huskers 2-0, dropping the series, Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark.

Scoreless through three innings, the Huskers (6-6) scored first in the fourth, when Luke Roskam's sacrifice fly to deep right center allowed Colby Gomes to tag at third and trot 90 feet. Roskam has five of Nebraska's 14 RBI's during the series.

Nebraska added their only other run in the top half of the ninth, with Spencer Schwellenbach scoring Joe Acker.

Junior third-baseman Davis Wendzel knotched Baylor's lone hit in the bottom half of the final inning, a two-out single to right center.

Baylor's Paul Dickens (1-1) was credited with the loss, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing 1 earned run, walking one and striking out seven. UN's ninth-inning run was unearned.

The Bears will try to avoid the sweep during the series finale Sunday, first pitch at 12:05 p.m.