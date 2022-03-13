Bears to host first weekend as No. 2 seed in Wichita Region

Baylor is once again a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament and will host the first and second rounds.

WACO, Texas — As has become tradition in Waco, the Baylor women's basketball team will host in the first and second rounds.

Baylor earned a No. 2 seed in the Wichita Region, as announced in Sunday's selection show.

Baylor will host, once again, facing No. 15 seed Hawaii in the first round at the Ferrell Center on Friday.

Finishing the Waco sub-regional is No. 7 seed Ole Miss and No. 10 seed South Dakota.

The Bears lost 67-58 to Texas in Sunday's Big 12 Tournament championship game. The Longhorns are also a No. 2 seed.