WACO, Texas — In their first game as the AP No. 1 team inside the Ferrel Center, the Baylor Bears survived its closest scare in Big 12 play.

No. 1 Baylor edged Oklahoma, 61-57, Monday in Waco to extend its win streak to 15 games and sits at 16-1 overall.

The win also puts the Bears at 6-0 in conference play for the first time since 1948, when Baylor started 10-0 in the Southwest Conference. That season, the Bears finished 11-1 in SWC play, sharing the conference title, and losing in the National Championship Game to Kentucky.

Three Bears scored in double-figures, led by MaCio Teague's 16. Davion Mitchell added 13 and Freddie Gillespie had 12 to go with a game-high 15 rebounds.

Next, the Bears step out of Big 12 play for the final time until the NCAA Tournament during the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Baylor will face Florida at 7 p.m. central Saturday in Gainesville.

