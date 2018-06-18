The Lady Tiger Soccer team is getting a new head coach, Belton ISD Athletics announced Monday.

Oscar Bersoza is a familiar face to Central Texas and has 17 years of coaching experience.

Bersoza said working in Belton ISD this past year has been great and he is thrilled for the new opportunity to lead the Lady Tigers.

“It’s a team with a strong tradition of excellence and I look forward to continuing to build upon that," Bersoza said.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor grad returned to Central Texas last season with his family and joined the Belton Tiger Athletic Department as the Assistant Boys Soccer Coach – helping them make the playoffs. The Belton Lady Tigers were 6A Region 1 Bi-District Champions; last season finishing with a 13-6-4 record.

In his coaching career, Bersoza has made eight playoff appearances and earned District Coach of the Year honors three times. Bersoza was also the head girls soccer coach at Harker Heights, Temple, and Frisco Heritage High Schools.

Athletic Director Mike Morgan describes Bersoza as an outstanding soccer coach and a terrific person.

“He will do a great job leading our program, developing soccer players as well as providing the encouragement and support to help them achieve great things in life,” Morgan said.

© 2018 KCEN