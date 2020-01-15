BELTON, Texas — We now know who will be Belton Independent School District's head football coaches beginning in the 2020 season.

Pending board approval, the district has named Brett Sniffin the head coach at Belton High and Brian Cope the inaugural head coach at Lake Belton, which will open in August. Belton ISD's Sam Skidmore made the announcement Wednesday.

Brett Sniffin has been named the head football coach/campus athletic coordinator at Belton High School. He'll replace Sam Skidmore, who was promoted to the district's athletic director.

Sniffin heads to Belton from Fort Bend Ridge Point, southwest of Houston, where he spent eight seasons as the Panthers' inaugural head coach. Under his leadership, Ridge Point never missed the playoffs.

Sniffin's career record is 75-22 and he was named district coach of the year five times at Ridge Point.

"Brett brings to Belton High School much more than a winning record," Skidmore said in a press release. "He has demonstrated that he knows how to sustain a winning football program and support student athletes as part of a fast-growth school district."

Sniffin was also a three-time finalist for Houston Touchdown Club coach of the year.

"I'm very excited to make the move to Belton," Sniffin said in a press release. "It is clear Belton ISD is committed to their athletics programs, and as head coach and campus coordinator for the Tigers, I'm excited to continue to build upon the strong tradition of excellence for our Belton High School student athletes."

Belton High School offensive coordinator Brian Cope will be the first head football coach/campus athletic coordinator at Lake Belton High School.

Belton offensive coordinator Brian Cope was tabbed to start the football program and the new Lake Belton High School.

Cope spent the past three seasons in that role, after serving as the OC at A&M Consolidated High School in College Station for six years. In that time, he was the assistant athletic director for Belton, too.

"Brian is the perfect leader to help establish a solid foundation for Lake Belton High School athletics," Skidmore said. "He is prepared to take the reins of the Broncos football team and, having been a solid presence on the sidelines and in the field house for the past three years, I know we can count on him to make things happen for our kids."

In a release, Cope added, "Three years ago, I was fortunate to start working in such an outstanding community that is truly invested in its kids. I feel blessed to start my next chapter here as the first head football coach and campus coordinator of the Lake Belton Broncos. I look forward to being a part of buliding a strong culture from the ground up and my wife, Allison, and son, Ryne, and I are excited to be wearing red and silver for many years to come."

The school board is set to vote Monday, Jan. 20th, at 6 p.m. in its regular meeting.

