BELTON, Texas — Belton Independent School District Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced Wednesday that she will recommend Samuel Skidmore as the district’s next athletic director.

Skidmore will hold a dual role this fall as the Tigers head football coach and as the athletic director before shifting to full-time athletic director after the season.

“Sam is the perfect leader to help our district move forward during the transition to a second comprehensive high school in fall 2020,” said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services Mike Morgan, who also served as Belton ISD’s athletic director since 2017. “He will enact a broader vision for Belton ISD athletics while also keeping his eye on the football team, and I’m confident he’ll extend the program-best playoff streak to six straight years.”

Skidmore will become the full-time athletic director in spring and lead the search to hire head football coaches at Belton High School and Lake Belton High School. Skidmore anticipates announcing those finalists in December.

“I love this community,” Skidmore said. “Belton ISD is a great place to raise a family, and it’s a community that truly supports our student-athletes. I’m excited for this new opportunity as athletic director, and I’m looking forward to planning for the continued growth across the board in athletics and taking on new challenges.”

“The community can count on Sam to take care of our kids and carry the District’s vision of excellence forward in this new role,” Kincannon said. “It has been a pleasure watching him coach and interact with our students for the last several years. His success is directly related to his strong character and integrity as well as the respectful and loving way that he treats each of his players. While he will be missed on the field next season, I know that he will make a huge impact as he provides leadership for the entire athletic department.”

Skidmore received a master’s degree from Sam Houston State and a bachelor’s degree from Tarleton State University. He is beginning his thirteenth year in education and has been with Belton ISD since 2014. He has served as an assistant athletic director, the team’s offensive coordinator, and their strength and conditioning coach. Before coming to Belton, Skidmore served as the offensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Cleburne High School from 2012 to 2014, the offensive line coach and run game coordinator at Brownwood High School from 2009 to 2012, and as the co-offensive coordinator at Wills Point High School from 2008 to 2009.

