Big 12 announced rescheduled conference games

Baylor will face West Virginia twice in one week due to a postponed match-up in mid January

The Big12 announced on Monday it has rescheduled two games that were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Baylor was set to play West Virginia on Tuesday, January 12th at 8 p.m. at the Ferrell Center, that game has now been rescheduled for Thursday, February 18th at 4 p.m. at the Ferrell Center.

Baylor will face West Virginia February 14th in Morgantown and now again two days later in Waco.

The Big 12 has also rescheduled West Virginia's game at TCU that was postponed to Tuesday, February 23rd at 4 p.m.