Big 12 announces rescheduled men's basketball games

Baylor will now host West Virginia on Thursday, Feb. 25

WACO, Texas — The Big 12 Conference announced Monday the twice-postponed Baylor men’s basketball home game against West Virginia has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25

The game was originally set to take place on Jan. 12, but was postponed and rescheduled for Feb. 18, which was also postponed. Tip time and TV network are still to be determined at this time, but fans with tickets to the Jan. 12 game can use those for the rescheduled game on Feb. 25.

The Bears have five potential games that could be rescheduled between the dates of March 1 and March 7, all five will not be able to be rescheduled according to Baylor men's basketball.

No. 2 Baylor is set to take on Oklahoma State on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, tip-off is set for 3 p.m.