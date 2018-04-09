WACO, Texas – The Big 12 announced the women’s basketball schedule Tuesday afternoon for the 2018-19 season, and defending regular season and tournament champion Baylor kicks off its league slate Sunday, Jan. 6 at Texas Tech.

League play debuts Wednesday, Jan. 2 with Kansas and the Lady Bears with idle dates. The 18-game schedule features home and home matchups for Baylor with the other nine-member institutions.

After Baylor’s opener in Lubbock, the Lady Bears play host to Kansas State Jan. 9 for their Big 12 opener. Other than Baylor, the Big 12 features three teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas.

Baylor takes on Oklahoma on the road Jan. 27 and plays host to the Sooners Feb. 16. The Cowgirls face BU at home Jan. 20 before heading to Waco March 2. Texas, the league’s other team to reach last year’s NCAA Sweet 16, will play host to Baylor Feb. 4, and the Lady Bears await the Longhorns in Waco Feb. 25. Both matchups vs. the Longhorns will come off one day of rest for both schools.

The slate completes Baylor’s 2018-19 campaign which features an 11-game non-conference schedule that includes three games vs. teams ranked in the final Top 15 and six NCAA Tournament squads. Notably, Baylor takes on South Carolina on the road Dec. 2 on ESPN2, the Lady Bears play at Stanford Dec. 15 and UConn comes to Waco Jan. 3.

National television and third-tier television broadcast schedules are expected to be released soon.

The Lady Bears are coming off a 33-2 season from 2017-18, which included the program’s 13th appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 and the Big 12 regular season and tournament championship. Baylor has a Big 12 regular-season record of 135-7 since the 2010-11 season.

2018-19 Baylor Lady Bears Big 12 Schedule

Date Opponent Wednesday, January 2 Bye Sunday, January 6 at Texas Tech Wednesday, January 9 KANSAS STATE Saturday, January 12 at TCU Wednesday, January 16 at Kansas Sunday, January 20 WEST VIRGINIA Wednesday, January 23 IOWA STATE Sunday, January 27 at Oklahoma Wednesday, January 30 at Oklahoma State Saturday, February 2 TEXAS TECH Monday, February 4 at Texas Saturday, February 9 TCU Wednesday, February 13 at Kansas State Saturday, February 16 OKLAHOMA Wednesday, February 20 KANSAS Saturday, February 23 at Iowa State Monday, February 25 TEXAS Saturday, March 2 OKLAHOMA STATE Monday, March 4 at West Virginia

