WACO, Texas – The Big 12 announced the women’s basketball schedule Tuesday afternoon for the 2018-19 season, and defending regular season and tournament champion Baylor kicks off its league slate Sunday, Jan. 6 at Texas Tech.
League play debuts Wednesday, Jan. 2 with Kansas and the Lady Bears with idle dates. The 18-game schedule features home and home matchups for Baylor with the other nine-member institutions.
After Baylor’s opener in Lubbock, the Lady Bears play host to Kansas State Jan. 9 for their Big 12 opener. Other than Baylor, the Big 12 features three teams that made the NCAA Tournament last season in Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas.
Baylor takes on Oklahoma on the road Jan. 27 and plays host to the Sooners Feb. 16. The Cowgirls face BU at home Jan. 20 before heading to Waco March 2. Texas, the league’s other team to reach last year’s NCAA Sweet 16, will play host to Baylor Feb. 4, and the Lady Bears await the Longhorns in Waco Feb. 25. Both matchups vs. the Longhorns will come off one day of rest for both schools.
The slate completes Baylor’s 2018-19 campaign which features an 11-game non-conference schedule that includes three games vs. teams ranked in the final Top 15 and six NCAA Tournament squads. Notably, Baylor takes on South Carolina on the road Dec. 2 on ESPN2, the Lady Bears play at Stanford Dec. 15 and UConn comes to Waco Jan. 3.
National television and third-tier television broadcast schedules are expected to be released soon.
The Lady Bears are coming off a 33-2 season from 2017-18, which included the program’s 13th appearance in the NCAA Sweet 16 and the Big 12 regular season and tournament championship. Baylor has a Big 12 regular-season record of 135-7 since the 2010-11 season.
2018-19 Baylor Lady Bears Big 12 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Wednesday, January 2
Bye
Sunday, January 6
at Texas Tech
Wednesday, January 9
KANSAS STATE
Saturday, January 12
at TCU
Wednesday, January 16
at Kansas
Sunday, January 20
WEST VIRGINIA
Wednesday, January 23
IOWA STATE
Sunday, January 27
at Oklahoma
Wednesday, January 30
at Oklahoma State
Saturday, February 2
TEXAS TECH
Monday, February 4
at Texas
Saturday, February 9
TCU
Wednesday, February 13
at Kansas State
Saturday, February 16
OKLAHOMA
Wednesday, February 20
KANSAS
Saturday, February 23
at Iowa State
Monday, February 25
TEXAS
Saturday, March 2
OKLAHOMA STATE
Monday, March 4
at West Virginia