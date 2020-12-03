KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Big 12 Conference is set to hold a press conference regarding future men's conference tournament games amid the coronavirus outbreak that has seen the NBA and MLS both suspend its games.

RELATED: NBA suspending season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days

Players in were pulled off the court in Kansas City before a scheduled 11:30 p.m. tipoff between Texas and Texas Tech.

Other conferences such as the Big Ten, SEC and American Athletic canceled their respective men's basketball conference tournaments Thursday morning.

RELATED: Big Ten, SEC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments