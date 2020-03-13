The Big 12 Conference released a statement Friday that said all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time.

Also, all conference and non-conference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.

