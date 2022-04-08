What the Big 12 Conference is looking for in its next commissioner

6 News sports director spoke with the chair of the Big 12's board of directors about how the conference will continue after Bob Bowlsby announced he'll step down.

LUBBOCK, Texas — The future of the Big 12 Conference has been a topic of discussion since July, when the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma announced their intentions to leave the conference.

And, rightfully so, given they're the cash cows in the league.

Then, Tuesday, Conference Commissioner Bob Bowlsby announced he was planning to step down by the end of the year and that the league would need to find a new leader for the first time in ten years.

Friday, 6 News spoke with Texas Tech University President Lawrence Schovanec, who is also the chair of the conference's board of directors, about how the conference moves forward.

In 2021, the Pac 12 Conference hired George Kliavkoff as its new commissioner, who has experience in the media rights world with MGM. Schovanec said he and his Big 12 colleagues are having "a natural discussion," in how they find what is described as a balance between traditional athletics administration and media marketplace experience.

However, he did state experience as a university athletic director or president would be valuable in a candidate.

"With all the changing landscape, we're looking for someone who can help us secure a long-term media deal with maximum benefit," Schovanec told 6 News.

The conference has also been a hot topic nationally. The Big 12 is currently the lone Power 5 conference to not have one available on cable television. However, the conference has a dedicated platform on streaming service ESPN+, embracing the cultural shift to streaming.

Schovanec credits the league's streaming presence to Bowlsby and said the debate of a conference network against expanding its ESPN+ presence will definitely be part of the conference's discussion. However, he elaborated that Big 12 member schools feel a traditional conference network isn't necessary to expand the conference's footprint in the modern media landscape.

The league's Big 12 Now platform on ESPN+ launched in 2019 and allows broadcasts of every sport to Big 12 fans anywhere, whether on a computer, smart TV, mobile phone or tablet.

The media landscape isn't the only major area of change in college sports, as the NCAA recently approved a new constitution. This will lead to further restructuring of college athletics and how these athletes benefit financially from the use of the name, image and likeness.

"The league needs to be a leader on issues affecting college sports, including NIL," Schovanec said. "We want to operate from a position of strength on these issues."

Schovanec told 6 News that all ten current members as well as the four incoming schools (UCF, Cincinnati, Houston and BYU) "will have a voice" in the selection of the league's next commissioner, including the departing Texas and Oklahoma.

With a sentiment among some Big 12 fans that neither of the departing schools should have a vote, Schovanec answered, "It's a natural point to raise, but keep in mind, they are currently active members."

He continued to say part of the decision to hear their input on the next commissioner was the uncertainty of their departure date, knowing just that it'll be no later than the expiration of the current grant of rights after the 2024-25 academic year. He continued to state Texas and Oklahoma's role in selecting a new commissioner "will be different than other," however, wouldn't elaborate on that point.

With the new commissioner incoming, Schovanec said moving the conference offices from Irving, near Dallas "hasn't even been brought up."

Schovanec said the conference is aiming to have a search firm selected to aid in the search within the next 7-10 days. Then a group of conference representatives will work with the firm to put together a candidate pool, with the hope of having a hire made within 60-90 days.

He said that the timeline is "fast" but one the conference's members would like to operate on. The chairman continued to compliment their outgoing commissioner.