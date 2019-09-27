WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears are 10-0 and ranked a program-high No. 2.

That's after BU made its way through the non-conference slate with five wins against ranked opponents, four of those sweeps. Over the first 10 matches, Baylor has dropped just two sets: at No. 4 Wisconsin and vs. Houston in the home opener.

But, with Big 12 play beginning Saturday, the Bears know they need to keep just as focused, if not increase the focus.

"We're just making sure that we're not saying, 'Oh, we only have to beat Texas,'" junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley said. "Because, that's not what the mentality is, at all. We have to beat every single opponent and we have to face them like it's for the national championship."

Big 12 play opens Saturday at Kansas for BU before the Bears return home Wednesday to face Oklahoma.

But Texas, a national power, looms. And these Bears know that.

"We're fueling a fire all season long and then, when the time is right, we're just going to ignite that fire," assistant coach Jason Williams said.

Saturday's match against Kansas begins at 1 p.m. in Lawrence.