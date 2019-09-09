WACO, Texas — Editor's note: Video above is from Sept.2, 2019.

Baylor Bears' senior wide receiver Denzel Mims was named Big 12 Co-Offensive Player of the Week, while junior safety and punt returner Grayland Arnold was named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 2 of the college football season.

Mims tied his career high with three touchdown receptions in the Bears’ 63-14 victory over University of Texas San Antonio on Saturday afternoon. He opened up scoring for the Bears with a 9-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. Mims added a 30-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. His third touchdown reception of the day was a 26-yard pass that he hauled in for the score in the second quarter.

Mims finished with 101 receiving yards on seven receptions-- averaging 14.4 yards per catch-- his seventh-career 100 yard plus receiving performance. Overall, Mims has 19 career touchdowns, good for sole possession of ninth on the Baylor all-time touchdown list for receivers.

The senior also ranks 13th with 132 career receptions and has 2,052 receiving yards in his career, good for 10th best all-time at Baylor. This is Mims’ first-career Player of the Week honor and the first Offensive Player of the Week selection for the Bears since Shock Linwood on Oct. 3, 2016. He received the honor as Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Texas’ Devin Duvernay.

Junior safety and punt returner, Grayland Arnold, ran back the first punt return for a touchdown for the Bears since Levi Norwood’s 58-yard punt return touchdown against Texas Tech on Nov. 16, 2013. Arnold ran one back 73 yards for his first-career punt return touchdown on Staurday against UTSA, good for the ninth longest in Baylor history, tying Don Huggins’ 73-yard touchdown return in a game against Texas Christian University in 1970. It's the longest return since Shaun Rochon’s 85-yard punt return touchdown against Samford in 2005.

The honor is the first of Arnold’s career and the first Special Teams Player of the Week honor for the Bears since Drew Galitz on Sept. 24, 2018. The Bears have had six Big 12 weekly honorees under head coach Matt Rhule.

BU (2-0) is idle this week before heading to Rice on Saturday, Sept. 21 for a 6 p.m. kick on CBSSN.

