WACO, Texas — Baylor's program-best win streak was snapped in Saturday's marquee Top-5 showdown.

No. 3 Kansas got revenge on No. 1 Baylor 64-61 inside the Ferrell Center on Saturday, tying the two teams atop the Big 12 Conference standings.

The loss snaps a Big 12-record 23-game win streak for Baylor, dating back to Nov. 15th, when the Bears beat Texas State. Its the first loss either Baylor basketball team has suffered on the continental United States this season.

Entering the Top-5 clash, Baylor held the nation's second-longest win streak, trailing undefeated San Diego State.

The Bears are now 24-2 overall, 13-1 in conference play. Kansas improves to 24-3, 13-1 in Big 12 play.

The Bears return to action Tuesday at home against Kansas State. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

