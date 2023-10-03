"Big" Joe Lombardi, Voice of the Cove, dies at 75

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is mourning the death of longtime sports broadcaster "Big" Joe Lombardi, who passed away on Thursday, March 9 around 7:45 p.m.
Lombardi was the voice of Copperas Cove High School athletics for over 45 years and he has left a lasting legacy behind him.
Lombardi could be heard over the years discussing sports on Bulldawg Radio or announcing football games as the play-by-play commentator.
No matter what Lombardi was doing, he carried his charisma with him, which is why this loss is hitting the community hard.
