"Big" Joe Lombardi, Voice of the Cove, dies at 75

Lombardi spent 45 years of his life covering Copperas Cove athletics.
Credit: Copperas Cove Athletics

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is mourning the death of longtime sports broadcaster "Big" Joe Lombardi, who passed away on Thursday, March 9 around 7:45 p.m. 

Lombardi was the voice of Copperas Cove High School athletics for over 45 years and he has left a lasting legacy behind him.

Lombardi could be heard over the years discussing sports on Bulldawg Radio or announcing football games as the play-by-play commentator. 

No matter what Lombardi was doing, he carried his charisma with him, which is why this loss is hitting the community hard. 

