"Big" Joe Lombardi, Voice of the Cove, dies at 75

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The City of Copperas Cove is mourning the death of longtime sports broadcaster "Big" Joe Lombardi, who passed away on Thursday, March 9 around 7:45 p.m.

Lombardi was the voice of Copperas Cove High School athletics for over 45 years and he has left a lasting legacy behind him.

Lombardi could be heard over the years discussing sports on Bulldawg Radio or announcing football games as the play-by-play commentator.

No matter what Lombardi was doing, he carried his charisma with him, which is why this loss is hitting the community hard.

We lost a Bulldawg legend tonight.

Big Joe has meant a lot to Bulldawg athletics for 45 years. We love him and we will miss him. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers. He’s up there yelling “ Point Cove and Go Dawgs” pic.twitter.com/PBExZF7PJt — Cove Athletics (@GodawgnationC) March 10, 2023

