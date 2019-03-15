COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced that Billy Kennedy will not return as head coach of Texas A&M men’s basketball. Kennedy coached eight seasons at Texas A&M, posting a record of 151-116.

“Billy’s tenure included some great memories and remarkable achievements,” Woodward said. “He represented our program and Texas A&M University with distinction. Without question, Billy Kennedy is a first-class person. On behalf of Aggies everywhere, my thanks to Billy and his family for his service to Texas A&M. I wish him the very best.”

Statement from Billy Kennedy:

“My family and I are grateful for the chance we’ve had to be Aggies. We have forever been impacted by the amazing Aggie family we have been allowed to embrace. The memories we have made are only possible because of the players, coaches, staff and administration that have been on this journey with us. I am especially grateful to Bill Byrne for making the first call, to Eric Hyman for staying the course, and to Scott Woodward for continuing to believe. I am grateful that God called me to Aggieland and blessed me with the opportunity to enjoy great moments in Aggie history while here. This is a special place and it has been a blessing to represent this university.”

A national search is underway for a new head men’s basketball coach.