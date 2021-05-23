Bracket Announced for 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

Baylor heads to OKC as a No. 6 seed and will take on Texas Tech

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Big 12 baseball regular season has wrapped up which means its time for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship in Oklahoma City.

The conference released the bracket on Saturday evening which has Texas and the No. 1 seed and TCU as the No. 2 seed, the two are co-champions of the Big 12 regular season title. The Longhorns take the top seed because they won the series against the Horned Frogs.

Baylor comes into the double-elimination tournament as a No. 6 seed and will take on the No. 3 seed Texas Tech on Wednesday at 9 a.m. TCU will play No. 7-seed Kansas State in a 12:30 p.m. tilt.

No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Oklahoma will also play in division two at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The Longhorns will face the winner of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. single-elimination game between No. 8-seed West Virginia and No. 9-seed Kansas.