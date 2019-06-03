IRVING, Texas — The bracket has been decided for the 2019 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship which will be played at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena from March 8-11.

Baylor earned the top seed after winning its ninth-consecutive and 10th overall Big 12 regular-season title. The Lady Bears (28-1, 18-0) became the sixth Big 12 program to finish the conference undefeated and joined the 2012-13 Baylor squads as the only two programs to complete the regular season unscathed in back-to-back years. Currently, BU is ranked No. 1 nationally and was recently named the top team in the NCAA’s Top-16 Reveal earlier in the week.

Other seeds include No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 West Virginia, No. 5 Kansas State, No. 6 TCU, No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 8 Oklahoma, No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 10 Kansas. Seeds 7-10 will open the Championship in the first round on Friday while seeds 1-6 earn a first round bye and begin play Saturday.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship returns to Oklahoma City for the seventh time and makes its fifth appearance in six years at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Eight different teams have won the previous 22 women’s championships, led by Baylor with nine titles. Last season, the Lady Bears captured the trophy with a 77-66 victory over No. 2-seed Texas.

Single-Session tickets are priced at $25, $20 and $12, plus applicable fees. All spectators beginning at age two must have a ticket to enter the arena. One session will be played on Friday night with two sessions on Saturday and one session each on Sunday and Monday.

All active duty military, military veterans and teachers with a valid military or school ID can purchase a $5 general admission ticket for each session at the arena box office.

Tickets are available through Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets. They can also be purchased at the Chesapeake Energy Arena box office Monday - Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. CT and on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CT, as well as during the Championship. The box office accepts Mastercard, Visa, Discover, American Express and cash as methods of payment.

The following theme nights will be featured during the Championship.

Friday, March 8, Session 1 – International Women’s Day

Saturday, March 9, Sessions 2 and 3 – Education Day and 90s Night

Sunday, March 10, Session 4 – Native American Heritage Recognition

Additionally, Big 12 Game Day Presented by Phillips 66 will be open on the concourse of Chesapeake Energy Arena during the following hours for those who have purchased Championship tickets.

Friday: 5-8:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. -1:30 p.m. and 5-8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1:-4:30 p.m.

Monday: 6:30-8 p.m.

All nine games will be carried live by FOX Sports networks.