WACO, Texas — It's T-minus eight days until the NCAA unveils the field of 68 teams which will play for a national championship and drive a plethora of bracket-makers to shred theirs.

In his latest "Bracketology" projections, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects seven Big 12 teams into the field of 68, ranging in seeds from 3 to 10. That's down from eight earlier in the week, when TCU was projected as one of the "Last 4 in."

Texas Tech is projected as the 3-seed in the Midwest Region (Kansas City), to face Georgia Southern in the first round in Tulsa. Joining them in that region is Baylor, projected as an 8-seed, facing Syracuse in Columbia, South Carolina.

Kansas State is projected to play in the East Region (Washington, D.C.) as a 4-seed, facing Vermont in the first round in San Jose, California. Joining them in the East is Oklahoma, projected as the region's 9-seed, facing VCU in Columbus, Ohio, in the first round.

Iowa State is the lone Big 12 school projected in the West Region (Anaheim, California). Lunardi has the Cyclones as the region's 5-seed, facing New Mexico State in San Jose.

In the South Region (Louisville, Kentucky), sit Kansas and Texas. The Jayhawks are projected as the 4-seed, facing Lipscomb in Hartford, Connecticut, in the first round. The Longhorns are expected to be the 10-seed and face defending national champion Villanova in the first round in Columbus, according to Lunardi's projections.

Big 12 teams all have one game remaining, scheduled for Saturday.

Other schools from Texas projected in the field, as of Friday night:

Houston: 3-seed - East (vs. South Dakota State in Salt Lake City, Utah)

Sam Houston State: 16-seed - Midwest (vs. Tennessee in Columbia, S.C.)

Prairie View A&M: 16-seed - West (vs. St. Francis (PA) in First Four in Dayton, Ohio)

To view the entire bracket projection, click here.