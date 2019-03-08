CLEVELAND, Ohio — A UMHB hero's NFL career has hit a speed bump.

Friday, the Cleveland Browns cut wide receiver Blake Jackson, with an injury designation, in order to add tight end Mik'Quan Deane.

Jackson posted on Instagram, shortly after, that he has a knee injury which has him sidelined for 4-6 weeks.

In the post, Jackson said, "This will not define me and will not be the end of me. This is all part of God's plan for me, and I will be back to claim what's mine."

Jackson never saw regular season action in the NFL, but was on Cleveland's active roster for the Browns' 2018 season finale.

The Houston-native won a national championship his senior year at UMHB in 2016, the program's first. Jackson was named Stagg Bowl Most Outstanding Player that year.