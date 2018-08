The Cleveland Browns traded up to the No. 15 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to select former Baylor wide receiver Corey Coleman. On Sunday, they traded him to the Buffalo Bills for only an undisclosed draft pick.

Coleman has been limited to 19 games through his first two NFL seasons because of injuries. In those 19 games he managed just 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

