WACO, Texas – Baylor junior wide receiver Denzel Mims was named to the 2018 Biletnikoff Award Watch List Thursday morning.

The honor is presented annually by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation to the season’s outstanding college football receiver regardless of position. Mims is one of seven student-athletes from the Big 12 on the watch list.

A Preseason All-Big 12 selection, Mims is one of just three returning Big 12 wide receivers to collect over 1,000 yards receiving last season. In 2017, he was one of 15 Power 5 wide receivers to collect over 1,00 yards on the season and became the 10threceiver in school history to complete the feat.

A 2017 All-Big 12 second team selection, Mims hauled in 61 catches for 1,087 yards, good for 13thin the FBS and third in the Big 12. He also tallied eight receiving touchdowns on the season, good for sixth-best in the Big 12 and tying him for 10thon Baylor's single-season list.

The Daingerfield, Texas, native ranked 14thnationally and third in the Big 12 with 90.6 yards per game. He also finished the season ranked ninth in the conference in yards per catch (17.32).

Mims has five games of 100 or more receiving yards in his career and currently ranks seventh in the Baylor record books with an average of 17.09 yards per reception. He also ranks eighth with an average of 48.30 yards per game and his 1,111 career yards are good for 26th.

Mims was added to the 2017 Biletnikoff Award Midseason Watch List, but this is the first time in his career that he has been named to the preseason watch list.

Other preseason accolades for the junior along with Preseason All-Big 12 honors include 2018 First Team Preseason All-Big 12 by Athlon, Phil Steele and Lindy’s and 2018 First Team Preseason All-Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

