Cameron Yoe halts practice after student tested positive for COVID-19

CAMERON, Texas — Cameron Yoe Football shut down all high school football practices Monday for a deep clean of the entire fieldhouse after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Cameron Yoe Football Twitter.

The COVID-19 positive student and all students that were in close contact with that student have been quarantined. The weight room is closed to all student athletes for the rest of the day, according to the Cameron Yoe Football Twitter.

The school plans to open and resume all football practices on Tuesday.

Cameron ISD and Cameron Yoe Athletics said they are following all guidelines to ensure the safety of all student-athletes.