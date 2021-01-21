DETROIT — The Detroit Lions have hired Dan Campbell to be their coach. The Lions announced the agreement with the New Orleans Saints tight ends coach a day after formally introducing Brad Holmes as their general manager. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that Campbell signed a six-year contract. Campbell also had the title of assistant head coach with the Saints. The 44-year-old has 11 years of experience in the NFL as a coach and 11 as a player. He was 5-7 as interim coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Campbell played for Detroit from 2006 to 2008.