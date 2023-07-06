'Cardiac Cougars' de-throne Sinton in marathon semifinal, sending China Spring to State Championship Game

The Cougars will play for the state championship for the first time since 2000.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the first time since the year 2000, the China Spring Cougars will play for a state championship in baseball.

Wednesday, June 7, the Cougars outlasted reigning 4A state champion Sinton 8-4 in a 12-inning marathon semifinal at the UIL State Baseball Tournament at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

The Cougars struck first, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the second inning, but the Pirates tied it up in the third.

From there, the teams didn't go more than an inning apart from one another between scores, with China Spring adding a run each in the fifth and sixth and Sinton in the fifth and seventh, sending the game to extra innings.

Combined, the two threw seven pitchers with Brenan Daniel going the longest at 6.1 innings, striking out six, walking seven and holding Sinton to one run.

China Spring now has a shot at its first state championship since that 2000 run, when it beat Yoakum in the state final.

This time, the Cougars will face Texarkana Liberty-Eylau. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.