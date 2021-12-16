Central Texas brothers playing for championship titles in different levels, states but on same day

The Bowden brothers will look to bring home a UIL State Championship and a NCAA D3 National Championship.

CANTON, Ohio — It is rare to play in a championship game. The odds are even slimmer when two different brothers play in different championship games on the exact same day.

“My little brother’s at China Spring over in Waco, they play for state at 3 o’clock on Friday, so three hours before we play for a National Championship," Tommy Bowden of the UMHB Crusaders football team said.

Tommy Bowden will play in the Stagg Bowl, the NCAA DIII Championship Game, in Canton, Ohio on Friday. The game will take place just hours after his younger brother leads the undefeated China Spring Cougars onto the field at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

“I mean it’s sweet, we’ve texted each other, and talked about how unreal it is that this is going on, super cool," Major said.

These two have played hundreds of backyard football games as kids, now they'll play in the biggest games of their lives, just hours apart.

It doesn't just stop with them. Their father, Brad, coaches the offensive line for the Cougars and their sister cheers for the team.

“It’s a pretty big day for our family, it’s pretty awesome, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said.

Win or lose, it will be a massive day for the Bowden family, and one that Brad Bowden will never forget.

“It’s surreal almost, it’s a dream come true, so proud of them both, growing up, you hope they do well but they’ve exceeded my expectations beyond that and some," he said.