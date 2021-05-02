Ta'Quon Graham, William Bradley-King and Jake Burton head to NFL

A few Central Texas athletes' dreams came true during the 2021 NFL Draft.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 2021 NFL Draft is now over which means hundreds of college football players' dreams of playing at the next level have come true, three of which come from Central Texas.

Former Temple Wildcat and Texas Longhorn defensive end Ta'Quon Graham was selected 148th overall to the Atlanta Falcons. As a senior at Texas Graham finished the season with 23 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

Former Baylor defensive end William Bradley-King was taken 240th overall to the Washington Football Team. Bradley-King finished the 2020 season with 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and four pass breakups.