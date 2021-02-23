Central Texas high school basketball scores & pairings

The High School Basketball playoffs are back in full swing after a weeklong stoppage because of weather.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas High School Basketball playoffs are back in full swing after snow and ice forced it to take a weeklong pause in most of the state.

Here in Central Texas, several local teams are still playing for state titles, as the push toward either the Alamodome or West High School heats up.

Below, 6 Sports has compiled a list of coming matchups and recent results.

UIL Girls

Class 4A

Area Round

Robinson vs. La Grange - 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Rockdale H.S.

China Spring vs. Burnet - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Belton H.S.

Regional Quarterfinals

La Vega vs. La Grange/Robinson winner

Mexia vs. China Spring/Burnet winner

Class 3A

Regional Quarterfinals

Lorena vs. Lexington

West vs. Fairfield

Class 2A

Area Round

Bruceville-Eddy vs. Frankston - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Centerville H.S.

Regional Quarterfinals

Bruceville-Eddy/Frankston winner vs. LaPoynor

San Saba vs. Harper

Class 1A

Area Round

Coolidge vs. Neches - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo H.S.

Regional Quarterfinals

Abbott vs. Coolidge/Neches winner

UIL Boys

Class 6A

Bi-District Round

Harker Heights vs. Mansfield - 5 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson H.S.

Ellison vs. Cedar Hill - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson H.S.

Belton vs. Waxahachie - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lorena H.S.

Class 5A

Bi-District Round

University vs. Crandall - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana H.S.

Class 4A

Bi-District Round

La Vega vs. Palestine - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Athens H.S.

Area Round

Salado vs. Connally - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lorena H.S.

Class 3A

Bi-District Round

McGregor vs. Malakoff - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana H.S.

Rogers vs. Crockett - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bryan H.S.

Area Round

West vs. Franklin

Academy vs. Scurry-Rosser - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo H.S.

Lorena vs. Cameron Yoe - 6 p.m. Wednesday at Belton H.S.

Class 2A

Marlin vs. Bosqueville - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riesel H.S.

Goldthwaite vs. Brackett - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fredericksburg H.S.

Area Round

Crawford vs. Centerville/Cayuga winner

San Saba vs. Premont/Yorktown winner

TAPPS 3A