Central Texas high school basketball scores & pairings

TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas High School Basketball playoffs are back in full swing after snow and ice forced it to take a weeklong pause in most of the state.
Here in Central Texas, several local teams are still playing for state titles, as the push toward either the Alamodome or West High School heats up.
Below, 6 Sports has compiled a list of coming matchups and recent results.
UIL Girls
Class 4A
Area Round
Robinson vs. La Grange - 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at Rockdale H.S.
China Spring vs. Burnet - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Belton H.S.
Regional Quarterfinals
La Vega vs. La Grange/Robinson winner
Mexia vs. China Spring/Burnet winner
Class 3A
Regional Quarterfinals
Lorena vs. Lexington
West vs. Fairfield
Class 2A
Area Round
Bruceville-Eddy vs. Frankston - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Centerville H.S.
Regional Quarterfinals
Bruceville-Eddy/Frankston winner vs. LaPoynor
San Saba vs. Harper
Class 1A
Area Round
Coolidge vs. Neches - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Buffalo H.S.
Regional Quarterfinals
Abbott vs. Coolidge/Neches winner
UIL Boys
Class 6A
Bi-District Round
Harker Heights vs. Mansfield - 5 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson H.S.
Ellison vs. Cedar Hill - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Robinson H.S.
Belton vs. Waxahachie - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lorena H.S.
Class 5A
Bi-District Round
University vs. Crandall - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana H.S.
Class 4A
Bi-District Round
La Vega vs. Palestine - 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Athens H.S.
Area Round
Salado vs. Connally - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lorena H.S.
Class 3A
Bi-District Round
McGregor vs. Malakoff - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Corsicana H.S.
Rogers vs. Crockett - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bryan H.S.
Area Round
West vs. Franklin
Academy vs. Scurry-Rosser - 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buffalo H.S.
Lorena vs. Cameron Yoe - 6 p.m. Wednesday at Belton H.S.
Class 2A
Marlin vs. Bosqueville - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Riesel H.S.
Goldthwaite vs. Brackett - 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fredericksburg H.S.
Area Round
Crawford vs. Centerville/Cayuga winner
San Saba vs. Premont/Yorktown winner
TAPPS 3A
Bishop Reicher vs. Conroe Covenant Christian - 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Reicher Catholic H.S. in Waco