Central Texas high school football programs looking for 'new normal' this fall

It's not quite clear what football season will look like this fall, with COVID-19 cases rising yet again, but local coaches remain hopeful for the 2021 season.

TEXAS, USA — There was nothing normal about high school football in 2020, and with COVID-19 case numbers on the rise once again, nobody can predict how "normal" the 2021 season will look.

The only thing high school football fans got to see last year that was somewhat normal was a champion crowned in each class at the end of the season. Many teams even had their seasons come to an end with COVID-19 forfeits.

Masks, testing, stadium capacity and social distancing were things that had become part of everyday life, and things many people thought were a thing of the past. With COVID-19 cases spiking once again, many high school athletic departments have chosen to keep certain protocols around, although TAPPS and UIL have not mandated them to do so.

"You have to be cautious, there are all these new strains and variants I don't think well ever go back to 100% pre-COVID," said Brandon Hicks, head football coach and athletic director at Rosebud-Lott.

"I really like the stuff that we did just keeping our kids safe with disinfecting, the way we hang our helmets and shoulder pads," said Chris Lancaster the Head Football Coach at Academy High School.

A main goal for many coaches in the area is of course to keep their student-athletes safe, but also to bring back the fun of playing football. With all the restrictions and protocols last year, a lot of added pressure and stress was put on athletes and took away from the fun of the sport.

"We need to use football for what it should be whether that's leadership, mentorship or teamwork," said James Shelton, head football coach and athletic director at Holy Trinity Catholic High School. "Last year when you walked into the fieldhouse it was 'COVID, COVID, COVID,' we're obviously still concerned with it and with safety, I just think we now say 'football first,'" said Jacob Campsey, head football coach and athletic director at Rockdale High School.

Nobody liked dealing with the guidelines and restrictions that came along with the crazy year that was 2020, but one thing is for certain, 2020 opened the eyes of many people.