Here are this week's Central Texas high school football playoff match-ups

There are still several area teams competing in the playoffs from TAPPS to 6A programs.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.

The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas TAPPS though 6A team.

From 6A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start. You can catch scores and a wrap-up on Friday Night Lights starting at 10:10 p.m. on 6 News or watch online.

6A Div. I Bi-District Round:

Harker Heights vs. Duncanville 

Friday 7:30 p.m. at Duncanville

Shoemaker vs. DeSoto

Thursday 7:00 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium

6A Div. II: 

Temple vs. Waxahachie 

Friday 7:30 p.m. in Temple

Bryan vs. Cedar Hill 

Friday 7:00 p.m. in Cedar Hill

2A Div. I: State Semi-Finals

Crawford vs. Post 

Thursday 7:00 p.m. in Brownwood at Gordon Wood Stadium. 

2A Div. II 

Mart vs. Falls City

Thursday 7:00 p.m. at The Pfield in Pflugerville

TAPPS: State Championship

Reicher vs. Shiner St. Paul

Noon at Midway Panther Stadium

