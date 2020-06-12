Here are this week's Central Texas high school football playoff match-ups

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.
The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas TAPPS though 6A team.
From 6A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start. You can catch scores and a wrap-up on Friday Night Lights starting at 10:10 p.m. on 6 News or watch online.
6A Div. I Bi-District Round:
Harker Heights vs. Duncanville
Friday 7:30 p.m. at Duncanville
Shoemaker vs. DeSoto
Thursday 7:00 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium
6A Div. II:
Temple vs. Waxahachie
Friday 7:30 p.m. in Temple
Bryan vs. Cedar Hill
Friday 7:00 p.m. in Cedar Hill
2A Div. I: State Semi-Finals
Crawford vs. Post
Thursday 7:00 p.m. in Brownwood at Gordon Wood Stadium.
2A Div. II
Mart vs. Falls City
Thursday 7:00 p.m. at The Pfield in Pflugerville
TAPPS: State Championship
Reicher vs. Shiner St. Paul
Noon at Midway Panther Stadium