Central Texas playoff match-ups: 2020 Regional Semi-Finals

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.

From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.

4A Div. I

La Vega vs Argyle

7:30 p.m. Friday in Joshua

4A Div. II

China Spring vs Sealy

2 p.m. Friday at College Station High School

Salado vs Carthage

5:30 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney

3A Div. I

Lorena vs Hallettsville

6:30 p.m. Friday in Wimberley

3A Div. II

Rogers vs Buffalo

7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium

2A Div. I

Bosqueville vs Lindsay

6 p.m. Friday at Aledo High School

Crawford vs Alvord

7 p.m. Friday in Alvarado

2A Div. II

Chilton vs. Tenaha

6 p.m. Saturday in Athens

Mart vs West Sabine

6 p.m. Friday Monte Jack Stadium in Crockett

TAPPS

Bishop Reicher vs. Central Texas Christian

Noon Saturday at Robinson

Vanguard College Prep vs. Live Oak

2 p.m. Saturday at Connally's Mac Peoples Stadium

Holy Trinity vs. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills

2 p.m. Friday at Marble Falls Faith Academy

Eagle Christian vs. Wichita Christian School