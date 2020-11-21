Central Texas playoff match-ups: 2020 Regional Semi-Finals

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.
From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.
4A Div. I
La Vega vs Argyle
7:30 p.m. Friday in Joshua
4A Div. II
China Spring vs Sealy
2 p.m. Friday at College Station High School
Salado vs Carthage
5:30 p.m. Friday at Randall Reed Stadium in New Caney
3A Div. I
Lorena vs Hallettsville
6:30 p.m. Friday in Wimberley
3A Div. II
Rogers vs Buffalo
7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium
2A Div. I
Bosqueville vs Lindsay
6 p.m. Friday at Aledo High School
Crawford vs Alvord
7 p.m. Friday in Alvarado
2A Div. II
Chilton vs. Tenaha
6 p.m. Saturday in Athens
Mart vs West Sabine
6 p.m. Friday Monte Jack Stadium in Crockett
TAPPS
Bishop Reicher vs. Central Texas Christian
Noon Saturday at Robinson
Vanguard College Prep vs. Live Oak
2 p.m. Saturday at Connally's Mac Peoples Stadium
Holy Trinity vs. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills
2 p.m. Friday at Marble Falls Faith Academy
Eagle Christian vs. Wichita Christian School
2 p.m. Saturday at Watauga Harvest Christian