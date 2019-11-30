TEMPLE, Texas — Seven Central Texas teams advanced to the fourth round Friday, as the Texas High School Football Playoffs roar on.
Some blew their opponents out, others needed a magical comeback to win it.
And others are now further along the bracket than ever before.
4A Div. I Region II Final:
La Vega vs. Argyle
7 p.m. Friday - Baylor University's McLane Stadium
- La Vega: Came back from down 20-0 to beat Melissa, 45-42, in the Region Semifinal
- Argyle: Beat Brownwood, 42-14, in the Region Semifinal
4A Div. I Region IV Final:
Lampasas vs. Liberty Hill
2 p.m. Saturday - Leander ISD's Gupton Stadium
- Lampasas beat Needville 66-44 in Region Semifinal; won regular season meeting
- Liberty Hill beat El Campo 24-6
3A Div. I Region III Final:
Troy vs. Grandview
7:30 p.m. Friday - Waco ISD Stadium
- Troy: Shut Whitney out, 9-0, in the second half to win in the Region Semifinal
- Grandview: Reigning state champion, beat Cameron Yoe, 45-14, in Region Semifinal
2A Div. I Region II Final:
San Saba vs. Valley View
7:30 p.m. Friday - Mineral Wells HS's Ram Stadium
- San Saba: Beat Rivercrest, 57-14
- Valley View: Beat Crawford, 33-14
2A Div. I Region IV Final:
Holland vs. Refugio
7:30 p.m. Thursday - The Alamodome in San Antonio
- Holland: Winningest Hornet team in school history (13-0), beat reigning champ Mason, 26-0
- Refugio: Came from behind to beat Shiner, 45-43
2A Div. II Region III Final:
Mart vs. Muenster
7 p.m. Friday - Mansfield ISD's Vernon Newsom Stadium
- Mart: Beat Grapeland, 59-8, Friday; beat Muenster, 59-0, in Reg. Final last year
- Muenster: Beat Dawson, 24-14, in Region Semifinal
2A Div. II Region IV Final:
Bremond vs. Falls City
7 p.m. Friday - Pflugerville ISD's The Pfield
- Bremond: Beat Flatonia, 41-35 in OT, in Regional Semifinal
- Falls City: Beat Granger, 55-8, in Regional Semifinal
1A Div. I State Semifinal:
Jonesboro vs. Blum
7 p.m. Friday - Hico HS's Tiger Stadium
- Jonesboro: Mercy-ruled Nueces Canyon, 83-34, in Region IV Final
- Blum: Beat Saint Jo, 54-30, in Region III Final