TEMPLE, Texas — Seven Central Texas teams advanced to the fourth round Friday, as the Texas High School Football Playoffs roar on.

Some blew their opponents out, others needed a magical comeback to win it.

And others are now further along the bracket than ever before.

4A Div. I Region II Final:

La Vega vs. Argyle

7 p.m. Friday - Baylor University's McLane Stadium

La Vega: Came back from down 20-0 to beat Melissa, 45-42, in the Region Semifinal

Argyle: Beat Brownwood, 42-14, in the Region Semifinal

4A Div. I Region IV Final:

Lampasas vs. Liberty Hill

2 p.m. Saturday - Leander ISD's Gupton Stadium

Lampasas beat Needville 66-44 in Region Semifinal; won regular season meeting

Liberty Hill beat El Campo 24-6

3A Div. I Region III Final:

Troy vs. Grandview

7:30 p.m. Friday - Waco ISD Stadium

Troy: Shut Whitney out, 9-0, in the second half to win in the Region Semifinal

Grandview: Reigning state champion, beat Cameron Yoe, 45-14, in Region Semifinal

2A Div. I Region II Final:

San Saba vs. Valley View

7:30 p.m. Friday - Mineral Wells HS's Ram Stadium

San Saba: Beat Rivercrest, 57-14

Valley View: Beat Crawford, 33-14

2A Div. I Region IV Final:

Holland vs. Refugio

7:30 p.m. Thursday - The Alamodome in San Antonio

Holland: Winningest Hornet team in school history (13-0), beat reigning champ Mason, 26-0

Refugio: Came from behind to beat Shiner, 45-43

2A Div. II Region III Final:

Mart vs. Muenster

7 p.m. Friday - Mansfield ISD's Vernon Newsom Stadium

Mart: Beat Grapeland, 59-8, Friday; beat Muenster, 59-0, in Reg. Final last year

Muenster: Beat Dawson, 24-14, in Region Semifinal

2A Div. II Region IV Final:

Bremond vs. Falls City

7 p.m. Friday - Pflugerville ISD's The Pfield

Bremond: Beat Flatonia, 41-35 in OT, in Regional Semifinal

Falls City: Beat Granger, 55-8, in Regional Semifinal

1A Div. I State Semifinal:

Jonesboro vs. Blum

7 p.m. Friday - Hico HS's Tiger Stadium