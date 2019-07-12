TEMPLE, Texas — And then there were three. Four Central Texas teams fell in the Regional Final round of the Texas High School Football Playoffs, with one still to play Saturday.

The two still standing: the reigning state champions.

Mart and La Vega are the only 11-man teams in the area to advance to the state semifinals.

In 6-man, Jonesboro fell in the semifinals to Blum, 52-30, ending the Eagles' season at 12-2.

4A Div. I State Semifinals

La Vega vs. Springtown

7 p.m. Friday - Midlothian ISD Stadium

La Vega (13-1): Reigning state champion, fourth semifinal in 5 years (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019). Avenged regular-season loss to Argyle, beating the Eagles 44-20 in the Region II Final

Springtown (13-1): The Porcupines beat Dumas, 56-39, in the Region I Final on Friday

Lampasas-Liberty Hill winner vs. Carthage

TBD

Lampasas vs. Liberty Hill: 2 p.m. Saturday at Leander ISD's Gupton Stadium in the Region IV Final

Carthage (14-0): The Bulldogs beat Midlothian Heritage in the Region III Final, 24-7

2A Div. II State Semifinals

Mart vs. Falls City

TBD

Mart (11-3): Panthers pummeled Muenster, 53-7, in the Region III Final for the second consecutive year. Mart beat FC in the state semifinals last year

Falls City (13-1): The Beavers edged Bremond, 35-28, in the Region IV Final for their 12th straight win

Stratford vs. Hamlin

7 p.m. Thursday - Plainview ISD's Sherwood Memorial Stadium

Stratford (13-1): The Elks beat Wink, 42-13, in the Region I Final on Friday

Hamlin (11-2): The Pied Pipers won Region II, beating Wellington 43-22

For the rest of the UIL state semifinal schedule, click here.