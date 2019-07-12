TEMPLE, Texas — And then there were three. Four Central Texas teams fell in the Regional Final round of the Texas High School Football Playoffs, with one still to play Saturday.
The two still standing: the reigning state champions.
Mart and La Vega are the only 11-man teams in the area to advance to the state semifinals.
In 6-man, Jonesboro fell in the semifinals to Blum, 52-30, ending the Eagles' season at 12-2.
4A Div. I State Semifinals
La Vega vs. Springtown
7 p.m. Friday - Midlothian ISD Stadium
- La Vega (13-1): Reigning state champion, fourth semifinal in 5 years (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019). Avenged regular-season loss to Argyle, beating the Eagles 44-20 in the Region II Final
- Springtown (13-1): The Porcupines beat Dumas, 56-39, in the Region I Final on Friday
Lampasas-Liberty Hill winner vs. Carthage
TBD
- Lampasas vs. Liberty Hill: 2 p.m. Saturday at Leander ISD's Gupton Stadium in the Region IV Final
- Carthage (14-0): The Bulldogs beat Midlothian Heritage in the Region III Final, 24-7
2A Div. II State Semifinals
Mart vs. Falls City
TBD
- Mart (11-3): Panthers pummeled Muenster, 53-7, in the Region III Final for the second consecutive year. Mart beat FC in the state semifinals last year
- Falls City (13-1): The Beavers edged Bremond, 35-28, in the Region IV Final for their 12th straight win
Stratford vs. Hamlin
7 p.m. Thursday - Plainview ISD's Sherwood Memorial Stadium
- Stratford (13-1): The Elks beat Wink, 42-13, in the Region I Final on Friday
- Hamlin (11-2): The Pied Pipers won Region II, beating Wellington 43-22
For the rest of the UIL state semifinal schedule, click here.