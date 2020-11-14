x
Central Texas playoff matchups: 2020 Area Round

The 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up involving a Central Texas 1A-4A team.
Credit: Kurtis Quillin/KCEN
The Jonesboro Eagles go through practice on Aug. 5, 2019, ahead of the 2019 Texas High School Football season.

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.

From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.

4A Div. I

La Vega vs Wilmer Hutchins

7:30 p.m. Friday in Corsicana

Lampasas vs CC Miller

8 p.m. Saturday at Farris Stadium in San Antonio

4A Div. II

Mexia vs Sunnyvale

7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale

China Spring vs West Orange Stark 

7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia High School  

Salado vs Bellville

7pm Friday at UMHB

3A Div. I

West vs Mt. Vernon 

7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall

Grandview

Groesbeck

 Academy  

Lorena vs Crockett 

 7 p.m. Thursday in Madisonville

3A Div. II

Rogers vs Poth

7:30 p.m. Friday in Smithville

2A Div. I

San Saba vs. Panhandle

7 p.m. Friday at Henrietta ISD Stadium

Bosqueville vs Cooper

7 p.m. Friday at Rusk High School 

Crawford vs Rivercrest

7:30 p.m. Friday Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie 

Holland 

Thorndale 

2A Div. II

Bremond vs. Tenaha

Chilton vs. Deweyville

6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball ISD Stadium

Mart vs. Lovelady

7 p.m. Friday in Caldwell

1A Div. I

Abbott vs. Union Hill 

7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser

Jonesboro vs. May

6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin High School

