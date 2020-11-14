Central Texas playoff matchups: 2020 Area Round

TEXAS, USA — The playoffs are upon us and the 6 Sports team compiled every playoff match-up that's coming up.
From 4A down to 6-man, as the information becomes available, our team will list each match-up, where it'll be played and what time it will start.
4A Div. I
La Vega vs Wilmer Hutchins
7:30 p.m. Friday in Corsicana
Lampasas vs CC Miller
8 p.m. Saturday at Farris Stadium in San Antonio
4A Div. II
Mexia vs Sunnyvale
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Lindale
China Spring vs West Orange Stark
7:30 p.m. Friday at Magnolia High School
Salado vs Bellville
7pm Friday at UMHB
3A Div. I
West vs Mt. Vernon
7 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium in Rockwall
Grandview
Groesbeck
Academy
Lorena vs Crockett
7 p.m. Thursday in Madisonville
3A Div. II
Rogers vs Poth
7:30 p.m. Friday in Smithville
2A Div. I
San Saba vs. Panhandle
7 p.m. Friday at Henrietta ISD Stadium
Bosqueville vs Cooper
7 p.m. Friday at Rusk High School
Crawford vs Rivercrest
7:30 p.m. Friday Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie
Holland
Thorndale
2A Div. II
Bremond vs. Tenaha
Chilton vs. Deweyville
6 p.m. Saturday at Tomball ISD Stadium
Mart vs. Lovelady
7 p.m. Friday in Caldwell
1A Div. I
Abbott vs. Union Hill
7 p.m. Friday at Scurry-Rosser
Jonesboro vs. May
6:30 p.m. Friday at Dublin High School