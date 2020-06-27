Central Texas schools suspend summer workouts

Three weeks after starting summer workouts, several schools across Central Texas have suspended workouts temporarily.

As COVID-19 cases across Texas spike, UIL schools everywhere have begun suspending summer workouts in order to keep everyone safe.

The same rings true in Central Texas, as cases in Bell and McLennan Counties spike, with most schools in McLennan County hitting pause on recently-allowed summer workouts.

Below is a list of Central Texas schools which have suspended summer workouts amid growing concern surround the coronavirus pandemic:

Bosqueville ISD - Until July 13th

China Spring ISD - Until July 6th - Student-athlete tested positive

Connally ISD - Until July 13th

Crawford ISD - Until July 13th

Gatesville ISD - Until July 13th - Student-athlete tested positive

La Vega ISD - Until July 13th

Mart ISD - Until July 13th

Midway ISD - Until June 29th - Student-athlete tested positive

Robinson ISD - Until July 13th - Student-athlete tested positive

Waco ISD - Until July 13th

West ISD - Until July 13th

In addition to the schools listed above, Lorena ISD head football coach and athletic director Ray Biles told 6 News the district had a pre-scheduled 18-day break beginning now when a LISD student-athlete tested positive for the virus. The district will resume summer workouts on July 13.

After suspending activities on March 12th and later canceling the remainder of the activities calendar, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) allowed summer strength and conditioning workouts and sport-specific training to begin June 8. UIL sent schools criteria and guidelines to meet in conducting said workouts.