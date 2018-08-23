The Channel 6 Countdown to Kickoff High School football preseason special highlights dozens of teams from across Central Texas. It will air commercial free from 6:30 p.m. August 23 to 7 p.m. Wheel of Fortune will be shown on over the air channel 6.2, or MYTX.

Sports Director Nick Canizales, along with weekend sports anchor, Jessica Morrey and Kurtis Quillin went across the area interviewing coaches and players as they get ready for the season.

If you miss any of it, you can see all the Pigskin Previews below.

