Charlie Brewer adds Preseason Manning watch list honor

Brewer has led Baylor in passing over the last three seasons.

WACO, Texas — Baylor’s Charlie Brewer has been named to the preseason watch list for the Manning Award, presented annually by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Brewer will enter his fourth season as starting quarterback for the Bears. The senior has previously been recognized as an All-Big 12 selection by Athlon and Phil Steele as well as being named to the preseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award.

In 2019 Brewer was an honorable mention All-Big 12 pick by the league’s coaches, a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and a Davey O’Brien semifinalist. The Austin, Texas native has played in 35 career games with 30 starts and his 7,742 passing yards and 51 touchdown passes rank third and fourth in program history.

Brewer’s career completion percentage mark of .641 is second in Baylor’s history to only Robert Griffin III (.671). He passed for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns as a junior in 2019 while running for an additional 11 touchdowns.

Brewer started all 14 games for the Bears as they posted an 11-3 record including the program’s first Sugar Bowl berth in 64 years.

The winning quarterback will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the bowls.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Previous Manning Award winners have also factored prominently in the NFL Draft as they all heard their names called on Draft Day. Six honorees were selected No. 1 overall (Burrow, Mayfield, Murray, Newton, Russell and Winston), while four others went No. 2 or No. 3 (Griffin, Mariota, Ryan and Young).

All the Manning Award winners follow in the footsteps of the Mannings themselves. In college, Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning combined for over 25,000 passing yards and 201 touchdowns while playing in 10 bowl games and earning four bowl MVP awards. Archie was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, while both Peyton and Eli were selected No. 1 overall.